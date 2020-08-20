Archdiocese of New Orleans adds priest to clergy abuse list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans added another name to the clergy abuse list on Wednesday.
78-year-old Henry Brian Highfill was removed from the ministry after an investigation into allegations involving the abuse of minors.
See below for the full statement:
“The Archdiocese of New Orleans has concluded a thorough investigation into allegations of abuse of minors lodged against Henry Brian Highfill. Highfill was removed from ministry pending the outcome of this investigation. Today, the archbishop has added his name to the Archdiocese of New Orleans Report Regarding Clergy Abuse, found online at nolacatholic.org and has affirmed Highfill’s removal from ministry.
Highfill has not ministered in the New Orleans area in 40 years. He remained incardinated to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and left to serve as a military chaplain through the Archdiocese of the Military.”
According to the report, Highfill’s ordination took place on May 11, 1971. His estimated time of abuse was 6 years from 1975 to 1981.
The allegation was received from 2018 and he was removed from Ministry in 2018.
See below for a full list of his pastoral assignments:
Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans
St. Ann, Metairie
St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie
St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie
St. Francis de Sales, Houma
St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
Archdiocese for the Military
Diocese of Las Vegas
