Archdiocese of New Orleans adds priest to clergy abuse list
By Kendra Smith-Parks | August 19, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 11:04 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans added another name to the clergy abuse list on Wednesday.

78-year-old Henry Brian Highfill was removed from the ministry after an investigation into allegations involving the abuse of minors.

See below for the full statement:

“The Archdiocese of New Orleans has concluded a thorough investigation into allegations of abuse of minors lodged against Henry Brian Highfill. Highfill was removed from ministry pending the outcome of this investigation.  Today, the archbishop has added his name to the Archdiocese of New Orleans Report Regarding Clergy Abuse, found online at nolacatholic.org and has affirmed Highfill’s removal from ministry. 

Highfill has not ministered in the New Orleans area in 40 years.  He remained incardinated to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and left to serve as a military chaplain through the Archdiocese of the Military.” 

According to the report, Highfill’s ordination took place on May 11, 1971. His estimated time of abuse was 6 years from 1975 to 1981.

The allegation was received from 2018 and he was removed from Ministry in 2018.

See below for a full list of his pastoral assignments:

Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans

St. Ann, Metairie

St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie

St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie

St. Francis de Sales, Houma

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie

Archdiocese for the Military

Diocese of Las Vegas

