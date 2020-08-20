Astros place former LSU star Alex Bregman on IL with strained hamstring

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The Houston Astros have placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who played shortstop at LSU, on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a strained right hamstring, the team announced Thursday.
The Astros reported Bregman injured his hamstring running to first base in the fourth inning of the 13-6 win over the Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 19. Bregman immediately left the game, the team added.
Bregman is the latest Astros player added to the injured list. CBSSports.com listed all 11 and when they could be expected to return:
- RHP Rogelio Armenteros (elbow surgery): May return later this year.
- DH Yordan Alvarez (knee surgery): Done for the year.
- 3B Alex Bregman (hamstring strain): Timetable unknown.
- OF Michael Brantley (quad strain): Could return as soon as this weekend.
- RHP Chris Devenski (sore elbow): Could return within a week or so.
- UTIL Aledmys Diaz (groin strain): Could return within a week or so.
- RHP Roberto Osuna (sore elbow): Attempting to avoid Tommy John surgery.
- RHP Brad Peacock (sore shoulder): Recently started facing hitters.
- RHP Austin Pruitt (elbow inflammation): Done for the year.
- RHP Jose Urquidy (undisclosed): Recently started throwing bullpen sessions.
- RHP Justin Verlander (forearm strain): Possibly done for the year.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said Bregman was set to fly to Houston on Thursday to undergo an MRI. There’s no timeline for his return.
