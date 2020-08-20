Gov. Edwards to address state’s coronavirus response at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By Mykal Vincent | August 20, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response Thursday, Aug. 20.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, state health officials reported small successes in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Daily case counts are down this week compared to last week.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 779 cases of coronavirus statewide. Last week, the state averaged just over 1,000 new cases a day.

