Hurricane preparedness is different amid pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “I’m pretty much caught up with what’s going on,” Barbara Johnson said.
Barbara Johnson is a native of New Orleans, and she knows how important it is to be prepared, especially at the peak of the hurricane season.
“We need to be vigilant and to make sure that we have all of the our hurricane preparedness,” Johnson said.
Johnson says she’s watching the tropics. Governor John Bel Edwards says the two Tropical Depressions on radar should serve as a reminder to everyone.
“Before the end of the weekend, check your emergency supplies. Keep in mind, the potential needs you have related to the pandemic that you wouldn’t normally have,” Governor Edwards said.
“You’ve got to prepare for hurricanes. You can’t wait till the last minute because you’re setting yourself up for failure, and with COVID you’ve got another variable inside that equation,” said Professor Robert Allen.
Tulane professor Robert Allen is an emergency and safety expert. He says on top of the normal things you do every year to prepare, now is the time to think about buying extra masks and hand sanitizer if you’d have to evacuate.
“If you’re going to look at evacuating, keep in mind, the same shelter that you normally go to, you may not be able to anymore because obviously they are going to hold less people to recognize the six-foot rule for social distancing,” Professor Allen said.
Professor Allen also points out, hotels will be following the CDC guidelines as well, and he says if you’re planning to stay with elderly family members out of town, you’ll have to think about the risks of COVID.
“You’ve got to understand that in a time of COVID and the pandemic, they’re likely to be high risk, so you don’t want to take the chance of exposing them,” Professor Allen said.
The message, ‘be prepared’ certainly means a little different this year.
Governor Edwards also wants to remind everyone to remain vigilant.
