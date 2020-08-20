LSP: One dead after fatal crash in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A St. Bernard Parish man is dead after a fatal, two-vehicle crash on LA 46 near Congressman Hebert Drive in St. Bernard Parish.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20.
A white Ford Explorer was traveling north on LA 46 in the left lane near the intersection on Congressman Hebert Drive when 42-year-old Chuc Dinh, of Chalmette, was backing out of a driveway.
Dinh’s vehicle hit the rear, lefthand side of the Explorer, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle before crashing into a nearby building.
The driver of the Ford Explorer of pronounced dead on the scene.
Both Dinh and the driver were properly restrained. Dinh was uninjured in the accident.
Impairment is being investigated through tests, however, it is not suspected, according to the report.
This crash is still under investigation and updates will be provided here.
