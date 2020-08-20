Orgeron says quote attributed to him in ‘USA Today’ report on Guice rape allegations is not accurate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron issued a response to a quote attributed to him by an anonymous former player in a report about the rape allegations against former running back Derrius Guice.
The quote he is referring to in the article was: “(Orgeron) said, ‘Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’” the former player told USA TODAY.
“The former player” was reportedly the boyfriend of one of the women accusing Guice of sexual assault.
In an exclusive interview Thursday, Aug. 20 on WAFB 9News This Morning, LSU interim president Tom Galligan had little to say about recent allegations that former star running back Derrius Guice raped two former students during his freshman year in 2016.
“We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very very seriously,” Galligan said in a FaceTime interview with WAFB anchors Lauren Westbrook and Matt Williams. “It’s our goal to eliminate and eradicate sexual violence and sexual misconduct from our campus.”
The university released a statement on Wed., Aug. 19 after the explosive allegations were published in an investigative report by USA Today.
Guice’s attorney says no allegations of sexual abuse were ever brought against his client during his tenure as a student-athlete at LSU.
A former tennis player at LSU spoke Thursday, claiming there was a culture within the athletic department that discouraged student-athletes from speaking up about sexual misconduct and violence.
The former athlete and athletic department intern, who did not want to be named, said she is speaking up after the two women claimed they were raped by Guice while they were students in 2016.
