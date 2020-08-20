Saints molding Taysom Hill 2.0 with Tommy Stevens

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Saints pulled a mild shocker during the 2020 NFL Draft, trading back into the seventh round to acquire quarterback Tommy Stevens. Why would the Black and Gold need another QB, well they might've just got Taysom Hill 2.0.
“So Tommy’s been great. Talk about a guy who’s just been willing to do whatever we’re asking him to do. I think the vision for him coming in was, obviously, he was a quarterback, but we could put him in this Taysom Hill kind of role where he’s such a big, strong, good athlete, that he could provide this dimension, maybe at the tight end position or this “F” position,” said Drew Brees.
“He’s actually embraced that role really well. I know he did a little bit of it in college, but obviously you’re stepping up to a whole other level when you talk about the NFL, but he’s a smart guy. He’s been able to pick it up relatively quickly, just watching him run routes and watching them do certain tight end type things, you actually kind of shake your head and say, ‘it shouldn’t be that comfortable or natural for a guy who hasn’t been doing it very long and certainly going against this level of competition.’ I’ve been impressed mostly just with his desire to do whatever it takes to help the team, to get on the field and to develop as a player.”
Coach Payton, a little shorter on his assessment of Stevens, but nailed down the same points on the possible new “Swiss Army-knife.”
“Yeah, look, he’s working it at the Y position. We’re playing him some at the F position. He’s athletic. He’s young, he has a lot to learn, but he’s putting forth the energy and the study time to do it,” said Payton.
Like Hill in the last few years, Stevens could be used also on special teams this fall.
