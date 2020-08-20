Shelby: Summertime Storms

Showers and storms are expected this afternoon- a few could produce strong winds and heavy downpours. Highs will reach the low 90s with typical summertime humidity.
Spotty storm chances continue Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will ramp up as we head into Sunday and early next week.
A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean is expected to move into the Gulf this weekend. It is still unclear how strong the disturbance may get, but it will likely be at least a depression. The future track is also uncertain, and the ultimate path will affect our rain chances.
Further complicating the picture will be another disturbance approaching South Florida on Sunday. Depending on the eventual track and strength of the Gulf system, there could be impacts from this second system by the middle of next week.
Stay tuned and be prepared as we enter the most active part of hurricane season.
