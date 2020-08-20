Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating rape suspect

Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez, 44, is wanted for rape (Source: TPSO)
By Chris Finch | August 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 11:42 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives said a woman was sexually assaulted by a friend of the family friend on St. Louis St. in Houma on Tuesday.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez - also known as Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez - for one count of Second Degree Rape.

Sheriff Tim Soignet asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a reward.

