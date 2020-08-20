TRAFFIC ALERT: St. Claude Bridge repairs about to begin

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Claude Ave. Bridge isn’t going to be closed but expect some traffic trouble for the next couple of months.
The closures are expected to start Monday (Aug. 24) and last through November.
“It will be restricted to one lane in each direction for bridge repairs. The two outer lanes in each direction will remain open, while the two innermost lanes will be closed. These lane restrictions are needed for structural and mechanical bridge repairs that cannot be performed while the bridge is operational for maritime traffic,” according to the DOTD.
The work coincides with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repairs of the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal Lock, which will close the bridge to marine traffic as well.
The bridge will remain down starting on Sept. 5.
DETAILS
What: There is a scheduled one lane closure in each direction on the St. Claude Ave. Bridge restricting vehicle access to one lane in each direction.
When: Monday, August 24, 2020 through November 2020 Where: St. Claude Ave. Bridge (LA 46) In addition to the long-term inner lane closures, the outer lanes of the St. Claude Ave. Bridge will also be closed periodically for short durations of no more than 15 minutes at a time to ensure the safety of workers and motorists during certain bridge repair activities. No closures of the sidewalks or nearby bus stops are anticipated at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.