TRAFFIC ALERT: St. Claude Bridge repairs about to begin

When: Monday, August 24, 2020 through November 2020 Where: St. Claude Ave. Bridge (LA 46) In addition to the long-term inner lane closures, the outer lanes of the St. Claude Ave. Bridge will also be closed periodically for short durations of no more than 15 minutes at a time to ensure the safety of workers and motorists during certain bridge repair activities. No closures of the sidewalks or nearby bus stops are anticipated at this time.