Tropical weather likely next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Typical August weather will continue into the start of the weekend with just a few spotty storms and plenty of heat and humidity.
Meantime Depression 14 in the Caribbean will slowly move across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. It is still too early to know what the exact impacts could be from the storm. The eventual track and strength remain uncertain.
In addition, Depression 13 in the Atlantic could enter the Eastern Gulf is some form early next week as well. All of this points at a minimum to a lot of tropical moisture and high rain chances.
Obviously the impacts could be a lot more than that. Please review your hurricane plan and be ready to implement it this weekend if necessary.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.