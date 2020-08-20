Two storms at once in the Gulf of Mexico?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It is quite a shocking graphic. Two forecast cones showing two different storms impacting the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Depression 13 in the Atlantic and Depression 14 in the Caribbean. Both are forecast to become storms and move in our general direction.
The question remains is this even possible? Yes it is and it has happened before. However it is extremely rare. Hurricane researcher Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University indicated that there were two storms at once in the Gulf back in 1933 and again in 1959.
There have been a number of occasions with a tropical storm and a tropical depression. The last time was in 2002.
However the reality is while this could happen it probably won’t. The main reason being this is a five day forecast with an unusual amount of uncertainty with both storms. If the forecast is perfect then yes it will happen but that is rarely the case. If it does happen then one or both will likely be weak. There’s not enough territory in the Gulf and thus energy to have two really big storms.
Regardless the entire Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida will likely have some impacts from the tropics next week. It’s just unclear what they will be at this time.
