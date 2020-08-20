Two tropical systems moving towards the Gulf this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s busy in the tropics and it will remain that way through the weekend as we are tracking two tropical systems with both having the potential to move into the Gulf.
Tropical Depression #13 was the first to develop Wednesday night and is poised to pass just north of the Greater Antilles over the next few days. Depending on if the storm remains just north of those islands, that will determine the ultimate intensity of it as it nears the Bahamas and South Florida early next week.
Tropical Depression #14 developed this morning and is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Yucatan by Saturday. This system will move into the Gulf by the second half of the weekend and then could move towards the western Gulf early next week. Impacts in the form of heavy rainfall are becoming increasing likely for us here along the nothern Gulf Coast but the future of the storm will determine if we will need to worry about wind/surge.
The next names on the list are Laura and Marco so depending on which storm organizes quicker, that will determine their ultimate names.
Stay with FOX 8 as we track both of these storms and bring you all the latest on air, online and through the FOX 8 Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.