WANTED: Man accused of attempted murder in Amite

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of attempted second-degree murder.
William Marshall Baker is wanted for the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man during an incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 15 on Karen Lynn Road in Amite, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say Baker should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or 1-888- 200-4905. You can also call St. Helena Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.