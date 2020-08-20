WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards gives update on coronavirus pandemic

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards gives update on coronavirus pandemic
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on COVID-19 - Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 20, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 2:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Louisiana.

Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 28 deaths. The LDH also reported a decrease in hospitalizations.

Edwards extended Phase 2 in Louisiana until August 28 after seeing a large spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.