WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards gives update on coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Louisiana.
Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 28 deaths. The LDH also reported a decrease in hospitalizations.
Edwards extended Phase 2 in Louisiana until August 28 after seeing a large spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.