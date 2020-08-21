After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4

For the second day in a row, Winston struggled with accuracy during the team periods. His first pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, then he overthrew Marquez Callaway on a fade route. In his final period, he was a little behind Juwan Johnson on a shallow cross, then was late on a short throw to Callaway, that was broken up by Robinson. On the next play, he overthrew Jared Cook on a deep out. He finished the period with the interception to Williams described in take one. Winston tried to finesse the throw, and drop the ball in over the top to Tommy Stevens. He put a little too much air under it, which Williams took advantage of.