All eyes on the tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While the tropics are active the weather will remain mostly quiet this weekend. Saturday will be dry to mostly dry with only a few spotty storms.
Rain chances will pick up Sunday as moisture ahead of Depression 14 (that is forecast to become Marco) begins moving into the area.
Beyond Monday, the forecast will hinge largely on Laura as it enters the Southeast Gulf of Mexico near Florida. Laura is forecast to be a hurricane when it reaches the Northern Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. It is way too soon to determine impacts from this storm, if any at all for our area.
Review your hurricane plan this weekend and be ready to implement it on Monday morning if that becomes necessary.
