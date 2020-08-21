City Hall, Sewerage & Water Board prepare for two tropical systems next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City officials and the agency charged with draining rainwater say preparations are underway for the tropical systems that could impact New Orleans early next week.
Collin Arnold is the city’s Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“We have the potential for two tropical systems,” he said.
Tropical Storm Laura and another tropical system could impact the New Orleans area in a matter of days and the threat comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our residents take the time now to make preparations to potentially shelter-in-place next week, make preparations around your home, gather supplies,” Arnold said.
Bob Turner is General Superintendent with the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.
“As far as our drainage pumps are concerned at the present time, we have 98 out of 99 pumps in operation. The one pump that is out at Drainage Pump Station 4 is expected to be back in service sometime on Sunday,” Turner said.
The S&WB says one constant-duty pump is out-of-service but because it is a smaller unit used to regulate groundwater in canals it is not critical during a flood fight. Also, the agency says Turbine 5, a power-generating unit is not a part of its arsenal for the potentially bad weather.
“Turbine generator 5 was capable of 20 megawatts of power, 25-hertz power. That’s the type of power that’s utilized for operating the old drainage pumps throughout the old part of the city and so although when you add everything up even without the Turbine 5 we have enough power to carry us through an event like this,” Turner said.
But not having T5 affects redundancy.
“And the reason why you typically build in redundancy into your system is so that if a particular piece of equipment fails during an event you can rely on that backup piece of equipment to provide for those needs,” Turner said.
Even outside of the hurricane season heavy and rapid rainfall can fill city streets with water and cause residents of the city angst.
“It causes anxiety for us too and we’ll communicate to the best of our ability to make sure people know what’s out there and what they’re facing,” Arnold said.
Ramsey Green, who oversees infrastructure for the city, said crews are cleaning catch basins and other equipment is ready.
“We have seven vac trucks operational right now. They were fueled up for an emergency basis,” Green said.
The pandemic is adding to what the city government must consider when preparing for a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.
“One of our big concerns with a lower level storm would be the health of our first responders and essential personnel,” Arnold stated.
And even as people are urged to shelter-in-place next week the city reminds the public not to abandon pandemic-related safety measures.
“I think it’s important that people, even when they’re at home, make sure that they’re practicing good hygiene, using hand sanitizers, cleaning around the house and making sure they’re using face coverings,” Arnold said.
The S&WB is employing social distancing for its employees.
“We’re looking at ways to maintain as much social distancing as possible but at the same time maintain enough people within close proximity to the office areas or the stations to where we could react quickly if we need to with additional personnel,” Turner said.
