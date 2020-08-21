Federal Judge rules against bar owners challenging latest COVID-19 restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Federal judge in Lafayette has ruled against bar owners who were challenging the Governor’s latest COVID-19 restrictions on bars.
The Governor and state medical professionals testified for the need of the restrictions.
The suit was similar to the one heard in New Orleans where a judge also denied bar owners’ efforts.
This afternoon the judge in Lafayette ruled “it is not this Court’s role to second guess the policy choices made by the Governor. Those policy decisions must be judged in the political arena.”
