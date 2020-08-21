GOHSEP asking the public to do its part and prepare now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness or GOHSEP says while two storms forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast around the same time presents a unique challenge, the preparation is the same.
GOHSEP says the National Guard will start determining where to stage supplies and equipment once emergency officials have a better idea of where the storms are moving and their exact timing.
In the meantime, the agency is asking you to pay attention to the forecast and what your local emergency officials ask you to do.
"Regardless if it's one or two storms, is paying attention to what your local emergency officials are telling us, there's a lot of information related to Covid, if people have special needs, if they have transportation needs, medical issues they need to work through, and they made need some type of support, make sure you are tapped in to what your local emergency officials have to offer and take those steps now," said GOHSEP's Mike Steele.
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority West is also closely monitoring the storms and will start closing non-essential flood gates Sunday. The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East says right now it’s conducting preliminary preparations like equipment maintenance.
