Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of two tropical systems

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Friday as Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura possibly head towards Louisiana.
He released the following statement:
“Louisiana is in a unique situation in that it is in the cone of two storms, which could impact different areas of the state in the coming days. It is too soon to know exactly where, when or how these dual storms will affect Louisiana, but now is the time for our people to prepare for these storms,” Gov. Edwards said. “This evening I declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to assist local governments as they begin their preparations.”
“It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Edwards added. “It is critical that you include relevant supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer, in your emergency kits. COVID-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather.”
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is actively monitoring these storms and the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The state advises everyone to stock up and check their emergency supplies to ensure it could sustain each family member for at least three days.
