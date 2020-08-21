Greater New Orleans prepares for two storms in the gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As we wait for clearer paths of the two-storm system heading towards the Gulf of Mexico, some are not wasting time.
“You stock up on your water,” said Kenner Resident Victor Franklin, “Your can goods, your non-perishable water, you get your plywood.”
The Kenner Home Depot manager Blake Olivier says dealing with these systems on top of the coronavirus is a new arena.
“As a result of COVID19, we really don’t know fully what to expect,” Olivier said. “This is fully atypical in regard to that so although we are seeing some consistent patterns we really don’t know.”
He’s noticed people are stocking up on smaller items like batteries and hand sanitizer. But he suspects the closer the storms get, that’s when people will rush in. “If we start seeing the influx of customers, we are prepared to do customer limiting such as we did earlier in the pandemic,” Olivier said.
Hurricane season is stressful enough, but many say it’s harder this year because of COVID-19.
“Oh, my goodness, it’s really nerve-racking,” said Monique Bourgeois. “I mean on top of everything else, there’s so much else to deal with.”
"It's already bad enough. One more thing is not ideal," adds Kara Fischer.
The New Orleans resident is dealing with roofing issues says she’s hoping the track of the storms shift.
“It’s just not what we need right now; especially economic, it’s already hard enough with the coronavirus,” Fischer said. “I can’t afford to fix my roof if it floods.”
In the meantime, Olivier says now is the time to prepare, “the supplies are in high demand so the biggest thing I could suggest to customers purchasing these things, the sooner the better.”
