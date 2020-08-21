11 indicted for staging auto accidents in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The US Attorney has charged 11 more people in what it calls an “expanding federal probe into the staging of auto accidents” in New Orleans.
Ten of the people named in the most recent indictment today are from Louisiana.
They’re charged with intentionally staging auto accidents with tractor-trailers to defraud and obtain money from trucking and insurance companies.
The indictment specifically mentions an accident on Chef Highway in New Orleans East.
According to the indictment, the passengers were referred to attorneys who paid some defendants to stage the accidents and in some cases, it says those attorneys knew that the people involved were not injured, yet referred them to doctors for treatment.
That in turn contributed to trucking and insurance companies paying out more money for fraudulent claims. It says in a two year period, some defendants staged at least 100 accidents.
