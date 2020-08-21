NOPD investigating two separate shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight that left two people injured in New Orleans East.
NOPD responded to the first shooting around 12:45 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene in the 8800 block of the I-10 Service Road, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The second shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Boulevard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.