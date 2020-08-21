Portion of Lakeshore Dr. to close this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A section of Lakeshore Drive will be closed this weekend.
Lakeshore Dr. from Canal Boulevard to Seabrook will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Friday, August 21 at 6 p.m. until Monday, August 24 at 5 a.m.
The roads will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Residents will also be allowed to pass to access their home and boaters will be allowed to access the boat launches.
Lakeshore Dr. from Canal Blvd. to West End Boulevard will be open to westbound traffic to allow access to the restaurants.
Those who visit Lakeshore Dr. this weekend are asked to continue wearing facemarks and practice social distancing.
