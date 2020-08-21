Saints continue padded practices on Airline Drive

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The saints will conduct 14 padded practices before they take on the Bucs in week 1 of the regular season. So far, the defense has had the upper hand on Airline Drive.
FOX 8′s Sean Fazende gave his take on what happened on Thursday with the defense.
During two team periods, it was the defense that shined once again. In the first period Marcus Williams picked off Drew Brees on an overthrown pass. Later in the period, Brees didn’t see Alex Anzalone, who intercepted his pass. Trey Hendrickson recorded a sack on Taysom Hill during the period, and Carl Granderson tackled Dwayne Washington for a loss.
In the second team period, the team worked on third down. Anzalone made nice stop on a throw to Alvin Kamara in the flat. Kamara looked to have space when he made the catch, but Anzalone closed the gap quickly. On the next play, Marshon Lattimore broke up a slant by Michael Thomas.
Later in the period, Craig Robertson blew up a screen to Ty Montgomery. Janoris Jenkins knocked away a Brees pass to Emmanuel Sanders on a go route. David Onyemata sacked Brees twice during the period as well.
Overall, it was a very good day for the defense.
As for the quarterbacks: Brees went 6/9 during one-on-ones. His best pass was a go route to Austin Carr, who beat Keith Washington. Another good 1-on-1 session for Jameis Winston. He was 6/8 with nice passes to Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas. Taysom Hill left practice, and didn’t participate in 1-on-1′s. But did return during team drills where he got the fewest reps of any quarterback.
