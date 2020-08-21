Shelby: Keeping an eye on Tropical Depressions #13 and #14

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expect typical August weather through the start of the weekend with just a few spotty storms and plenty of heat and humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s outside of storm activity.
Tropical Depression 14 in the Western Caribbean will scrape the coast of Honduras today. It will slowly move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. In addition, Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic is moving much faster and could enter the Eastern Gulf early next week as well. It is still too early to know what the exact impacts for the FOX 8 Viewing area will be, but, at minimum, we are expecting high rain chances with potential for flooding. It could be much more than that if either storm moves more in our direction.
Please review your hurricane plan and be ready to implement it this weekend/early next week if necessary.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.