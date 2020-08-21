Shelby: Keeping an eye on Tropical Depressions #13 and #14

Tropical Depression 14 in the Western Caribbean will scrape the coast of Honduras today. It will slowly move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. In addition, Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic is moving much faster and could enter the Eastern Gulf early next week as well. It is still too early to know what the exact impacts for the FOX 8 Viewing area will be, but, at minimum, we are expecting high rain chances with potential for flooding. It could be much more than that if either storm moves more in our direction.