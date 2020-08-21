St. Bernard Parish issues emergency declaration because of tropical weather

St. Bernard Parish issues emergency declaration because of tropical weather
Tracking Storms in the Gulf of Mexico (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | August 21, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 12:00 PM

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - St Bernard Parish declared a state of Emergency around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Parish President Guy McGinnis says the state of emergency was declared to secure pumps for the eastern part of the parish below the levee protection system.

Early this storm season the levees were over topped during tropical storm Crystalbol on the lower end of ST Bernard. Also.. the parish will have 10 self sandbagging locations available starting tomorrow morning.

8/21/20 Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Laura & TD #14 will approach the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Let's chat!

Posted by Meteorologist Shelby Latino FOX 8 on Friday, August 21, 2020

TRACK ALL OF OUR STORM COVERAGE HERE>>

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.