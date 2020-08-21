St. Bernard Parish issues emergency declaration because of tropical weather

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - St Bernard Parish declared a state of Emergency around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Parish President Guy McGinnis says the state of emergency was declared to secure pumps for the eastern part of the parish below the levee protection system.
Early this storm season the levees were over topped during tropical storm Crystalbol on the lower end of ST Bernard. Also.. the parish will have 10 self sandbagging locations available starting tomorrow morning.
