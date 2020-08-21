St. Bernard and Plaquemines prepare as two storms threaten the Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Both St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish Presidents are concerned and they’re watching the tropics closely.
In St. Bernard Parish, Parish President Guy McInnis has already declared a state of emergency.
He said he decided to do that now in order to secure 6 portable pumps from the state. Those pumps will be placed on the most eastern part of the parish.
He says back in June, the levees outside the levee protection system were overtopped during Tropical Storm Cristobal. He pointed out that was a tropical storm, and he doesn’t want to chance anything this time around.
“We already ordered those pumps from Baton Rouge. They are on their way. We should receive those tomorrow in plenty enough time to put those in position. We’re scheduled to have two hurricanes in the Gulf, but we had a tropical storm come through and we overtopped our levees, so we want to make sure we prepare to protect the citizens of St. Bernard Parish the best we can,” said Guy McInnis.
Also, he says they decided to start very early making sandbags available for residents starting Saturday morning at 6:30 A.M. There will be 10 self-sand bagging locations throughout the parish.
Residents can fill their sandbags at the following 10 locations:
• Norman’s Boxing Gym – 801 Community St., Arabi. • St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette. • OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux. • Val Riess Complex – 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette. • Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette. • Verret Fire Station #10 – 3901 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard. • Patricia Park – 1809 Karl Dr., Arabi. • Kenilworth Park – 2241 Bobolink Dr., St. Bernard. • Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard. • Vista Park – Buccaneer Villa North – 8540 Victory Dr., Chalmette.
In Plaquemines Parish, Parish President Kirk Lepine says they're monitoring the situation.
He’s asking residents to secure their property just in case. He says the parish has inspected its levees and pre-staged equipment that may be needed for some of the parish’s most vulnerable areas.
“We have inspected the levees on the East and Westbanks of the river and we are confident that will be ok.
The river’s low this time, so that’s a plus for us. We are concerned about the south wind that will push water into some of our areas that are prone to flooding, so we are monitoring the situation to make sure we have our resources in place,” said Kirk Lepine.
Plaquemines Parish Residents
Do you require transportation assistance during a tropical event evacuation? Knowing what to do during a tropical event is your best protection and your responsibility.
The Plaquemines Parish Government Critical Transportation Needs Evacuation Plan is designed for individuals who do not have transportation to evacuate when recommended by Emergency Management planners for tropical events. A combination of bus routes and satellite collection points will be used to pick up and organize the evacuees.
Plaquemines Parish Government has per-determined several satellite collection points throughout the Parish. The locations of these sites will be released in the event of a tropical system.
All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Parish Pickup Point, offloaded from the buses and registered into the evacuation process.
Evacuees will then be loaded onto different buses for transfer to a shelter.
Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690 and leave your name, address, the number of pets if any (only dogs & cats) and your contact information for follow-up.
Both Parish Presidents are urging everyone to remain vigilant and to use the weekend to get prepared just in case.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.