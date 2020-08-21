State and local leaders urge residents to begin storm preparations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As two tropical depressions make their way towards the Gulf of Mexico, leaders are urging residents to get prepared. That could mean preparing for extra challenges in the midst of a pandemic.
Preparing for one storm can be stressful but preparing for the possibility of two while also following COVID-19 safety guidelines is going to take extra time which is why leaders want everyone to get their plan in place now.
It’s been over half a century since we’ve seen two storms in the gulf at the same time.
Experts say while we still don’t know exactly where they’ll make landfall, your usual emergency plan may have to be altered due to the pandemic.
Tulane Professor and Emergency Expert Robert Allen points out that hotels will be following those CDC guidelines and he says if you do have to evacuate there or stay with elderly family members out of town, you’ll have to think about the risks of COVID-19.
Allen says on top of the normal things you do every year to prepare, now is the time to think about buying extra masks and hand sanitizer along with water, sandbags and food.
It’s also important to make sure you check on any elderly family members or those with underlying health conditions to make sure they’re not exposing themselves to the virus.
“We need to be vigilant and to make sure that we have all of our hurricane preparedness,” says resident Barbara Johnson. “I’m pretty much caught up with what’s going on.”
“If you’re going to look at evacuating, keep in mind the same shelter that you normally go to, you may not be able to get into anymore because obviously they are going to hold less people to recognize the six feet rule of social distancing,” says Allen.
At Thursday’s news conference, Governor John Bel Edwards urged everyone to be prepared but not panicked. He also says he and the Governor’s Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be working with coastal leaders about the possible threats over the coming days.
