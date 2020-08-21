State and Local Officials Urge Precautions as they Unveil A New Lafitte Levee

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The governor says two possible storms could present resource challenges.. as Jefferson parish officials urge residents to prepare.
The threat comes as work wraps up on a badly needed section of Levee in coastal Lafitte.
It couldn’t come at a better time. With two storms threatening the Louisiana coast a 3 mile, $30 million section of Levee and floodwall finally gets finished in Lafitte.
“I worked my whole life for these Levees we’re completing one today and we’ve got a commitment for the rest,” said former long time mayor, now Rep. Tim Kerner(R-Lafitte).
The new levee could be tested next week. Parishwide, residents are advised to clear debris from storm drains and stock up.
“Get your medications up-to-date fill your car have water and food we don’t know the strength but it’s time for people to prepare,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.
Lafitte’s new Levee is part of a $300 million system paid for by the parish and the state to protect a coastal community that floods just about every other year.
“Every time we build something here it protects the rest of the metro area and Jefferson Parish as a whole,” said Jefferson parish councilman Ricky Templet.
Grand Isle may be even more vulnerable than Lafitte it recently suffered heavy damage to the burrito Levee, but the governor says help is on the way there as well.’
“We’re not going to make permanent repairs by the middle of next week but we are going to move in hesco baskets where there was the most damage,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
The governor says preparing for two possible storms at the same time will strain resources, Such as high water vehicles and boats which are pre-positioned.
“Normally you’re focusing on one part of the state or the other not both. We’re going to have to bring more of these assets from across Louisiana and put them all across the south,” said Edwards.
At this point the governor doesn’t believe evacuations will be necessary for a strange meteorological event.
“This is the first time in history that you’ve had two cones for likely hurricane forecast in with the cones converging in Chauvin, Louisiana,” said Edwards.
Edwards says the state has been working closely with Fema taking into account Covid precautions and he insists the state is prepared.
Lafitte’s new flood wall is 7 1/2 feet tall. Parish officials say that should keep out most of the type of flooding,
that has plagued that community for the last several decades.
