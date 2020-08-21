Unemployed workers say they’re having a tough time making ends meet during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Leslie Baptiste and Orville Lowery both say they struggle to make ends meet.
“It’s hard out here. It’s hard to make ends meet. It’s hard to survive and a lot of us are looking for work, the majority of us are looking for work, but, there is no work to be found,” Baptiste said.
They worked for New Orleans hotels, but, are currently unemployed due to the pandemic.
“You have to pick and choose what you’re going to pay,” Lowery said.
They’re with Step Up Louisiana, a group they say helps them navigate their unemployment. They were receiving the $600 weekly federal assistance before it expired at the end of July.
”Since it’s gone now, it’s just hard to make ends meet. I have grandkids, I have a partner that I live with and his family and we try to combine our incomes,” Baptiste said.
“My position is dire, so, it’s not good,” Lowery said.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced this week Louisiana workers waiting for additional unemployment benefits could start getting their money next week. But, not all of the state’s unemployed would qualify for that extra $300 a week mandated by President Trump’s Executive Order.
“Unfortunately there are about 87,000 workers who are going to have some difficulty with eligibility and about 67,000 of those workers earn less than $100 in weekly benefits and the way the Labor Department is interpreting the Executive Order by the President, those people are not going to be eligible,” Edwards said.
While Baptiste and Lowery want to see the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit restored.
They just hope they’ll be eligible for the extra $300 a week.
”It’s very hard out here. I need Congress and the President to put themselves in our shoes, what if it was your family?” Baptiste said.
