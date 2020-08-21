New Orleans prepares for tropical weather next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - INFORMATION FROM THE S&WB
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans is making preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.
Currently, 98 of 99 drainage pumps are operational and available for service. Pump E at DPS 4 is out of service but will be available Sunday, ahead of severe weather. Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators and all 5 frequency changers.
One constant-duty pump is out-of-service, but these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.
It is also important to emphasize that our drainage system is old and can be vulnerable to storm-related challenges. Tropical systems can present unforeseen circumstances. Our staff is well-trained and prepared to respond as these circumstances change and such challenges arise.
It is important to note that we live below sea level, and while our drainage system can hold and move a considerable amount of water in real time, it has its limits. Residents should prepare for likely street flooding and pooling in low-lying areas. All underpasses should also be avoided because they are prone to flooding.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.