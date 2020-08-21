Where to find sandbags in the New Orleans ahead of tropical weather

(WVUE) - Here’s a parish-by-parish list of where you can find sandbags:
St. Bernard Parish:
SELF SANDBAGGING WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING SATURDAY, 8/22 THROUGH MONDAY, 8/24 FROM 6:30AM – 7:30PM.
EACH RESIDENT WILL BE LIMITED TO 10 SANDBAGS.
Residents can fill their sandbags at the following 10 locations:
• Norman’s Boxing Gym – 801 Community St., Arabi.• St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.• OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux.• Val Riess Complex – 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette.• Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette.• Verret Fire Station #10 – 3901 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.• Patricia Park – 1809 Karl Dr., Arabi.• Kenilworth Park – 2241 Bobolink Dr., St. Bernard.• Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.• Vista Park – Buccaneer Villa North – 8540 Victory Dr.,Chalmette.
St. James Parish:
Two self-service sandbagging locations are open. Sand and bags are available, however, please bring a shovel to fill sandbags.
o Grand Point Fire Station- 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763
o Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090
St. Charles Parish:
In preparation of potential inclement weather, the Department of Public Works will make sand and sandbags available by tomorrow Saturday, August 22, 2020. This will be for St. Charles Parish residents only and parish officials will be checking for IDs. Please bring your own shovel and only take only what you need.
Residents are urged to continue to monitor the weather and follow official parish communications for updates at www.stcharlesparish-la.gov and on Facebook.
