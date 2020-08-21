Zack: Dual storms expected in the Gulf next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Laura is poised to move into the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico later today while Tropical Depression #14 churns over the Northwest Caribbean.
A lot going on in the tropics with two storms likely to move into the Gulf over the coming days and both have the potential to create impacts for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.
First up is the more organized storm which is Laura nearing the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. This system is expected to take a track near or over the Greater Antilles before moving into the Gulf early next week. To what extent of land the storm tracks over will ultimately determine the intensity and track which remains highly uncertain at this time.
Tropical Depression #14 is a weak system at this time but should begin to organize over the warm waters of the Northwest Caribbean. Early stages of development for these systems is always tricky since center reformations and jumps can alter tracks quite dramatically. All indications are this will become Marco, move over the Yucatan and then into the western Gulf. Being on the right side of the storms we most certainly will have rain impacts starting as early as Sunday.
Of course the forecast for next week is highly uncertain depending on the final tracks for these storms and those impacts on our area. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for all of the latest developments on air, online and through the FOX 8 Weather App.
