Across Southeast Louisiana Officials Concerned About Back to Back Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Residents of low lying areas of Southeast Louisiana are being asked to take precautions with voluntary evacuation orders already in place on grand Isle.
The cumulative effects of back to back storms are creating a lot of concern .
All along the Louisiana coast officials worry about the water buildup that can occur from one storm surge piling up on top of another.
"If these storms come together I'm just afraid of more water coming in then we've ever had," said longtime Grand isle Mayor David Camardelle.
The Louisiana National Guard has been working all weekend to put in place 300 giant sandbags to fill a hole in grand isle’s burrito Levee which was damaged during tropical storm Cristobal earlier this summer. Grand Isle’s mayor has already ordered a voluntary evacuation.
“After talking with GOHSEP, we’re doing a voluntary evacuation order for the trailers and the boats and we do have a lot of people on the right island right now and things are speeding up and could change by the hour,” said Camardelle.
St Bernard Parish leaders also advise residents of the low lying areas to take precautions.
"We're asking people over the weekend please get any assets that you have outside of our levee system and bring them inside the wall on the westbound lane of Highway 46 we have sheriffs who will be manning that station 24 seven," said St Bernard parish president Guy McInnis.
Terrebonne parish officials also worry about the back to back storms piling up water as deep as 9 to 10 feet in some locations.
" I suspect we will have four or 5 feet of tidal surge on the first one and there will not be enough time between the two storms for the water to totally recede so this will be a double punch," said Terrebonne levee district chief Reggie Dupre.
With a flash flood watch now in place Parrish officials are urging everyone to start securing their assets and make evacuation plans. Terrebonne Parish says it will begin closing 13 navigable floodgates Sunday.
Portable pumps are being brought in for the low lying sections of Saint Bernard as well as for Grand Isle. officials say they will meet tomorrow to consider mandatory evacuation orders as two storms continue to build in the Gulf and the Caribbean.
