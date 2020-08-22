Bennie Fowler turnaround catch turns heads at Saints Saturday practice

Bennie Fowler turnaround catch turns heads at Saints Saturday practice
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton chats with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, July 21, 2020. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool) (Source: David Grunfeld)
By Garland Gillen | August 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints hit the practice field for their fourth straight day of workouts on Saturday. The team focused on red zone drills during the session.

A touchdown fade from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas was one of the big highlights. Bennie Fowler turned some heads with his turnaround catch from Brees in 1-on-1′s.

Bennie Fowler's turnaround catch the highlight of Saints Saturday practice

Not at Saturday’s practice: Taysom Hill, Johnson Bademosi, Keith Washington, Anthony Chickillo, and Shy Tuttle.

Josh Hill and Andrus Peat are working their way back, but not on the field yet.

Pool video was shot by Alvin Moore.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.