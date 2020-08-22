DAVID BERNARD: Hurricane and storm surge watch in effect now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I know it seems almost impossible but yes we could have two storms over the course of three days. Let’s think of this as one big slow-moving storm.
*HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FOR MARCO*
This DOES include Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans as well.
Use today and Sunday as your hurricane preparation days.
If Marco comes here it will hit on Monday.
If Laura comes here it will likely be some time on Wednesday. A lot is on the table and Marco and Laura could still take slightly different tracks that mean fewer impacts for us.
But for now, we have to assume we will get both storms. See you tonight after the Super Bowl on FOX 8 News at 10.
A flash flood watch was also issued for the Southshore. Heavy rain could cause localized flooding for the areas in green.
