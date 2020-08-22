Jefferson Parish preps underway for multiple tropical storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says emergency crews have been going through their checklist for the past week ready for whatever comes in the next few days.
“I think that two systems in the gulf at the same time makes it much more unpredictable,” said Sheng.
“But it doesn’t matter. We have to be in preparation mode. We’re heading into the height of the season anyway, these next couple of weeks are going to be very active for us. So no matter what happens with these storms, we want people to follow them very carefully, and we got to get ready.”
Some shoppers out on Saturday say they’re used to prepping for big storms this time of year, but two unpredictable storms, during a pandemic just seems unfair.
“It’s like whats next? you almost expect it right now,” said David McCrary.
“We’ll just hunker down, load up on our supplies, just kind of ride it through. And given with the pandemic, I spoke to a few other people, and going out of town just won’t be as easy at used to be.”
“Our concern is that as people prepare for the storms that there’s just a lot more activity, there’s a lot more physical movement,” said Sheng.
“You might have an elderly relative who comes to stay with you for a couple of days because you’re afraid the electricity might go out. So there’s going to be a lot more shuffling around and we want to make sure that people just stay vigilant because COVID is still very much here in our community.”
Governor John Bel Edwards visited the Lafitte area yesterday, unveiling a new $30 million, 3 mile section of levee that’s just a portion of a $300 million levee that will eventually be built in a community that floods frequently.
Sheng says unfortunately that unfinished project won’t do much to stop major flooding in this time around, but emergency vehicles and pumps are all working and being put in place.
She also says if and when these storms do hit, be prepared for high water and avoid the roads at all cost.
And the clock is ticking to get those preps done.
“Now is the time and we’re encouraging everyone go do your errands now, go get your food and your water and your prescriptions.”
