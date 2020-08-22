LSP: Impaired pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -An impaired driver who who fled on foot was killed early Saturday morning in Metairie, according to Louisiana State Police.
A state police spokesman says it happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound near Clearview Blvd. in Jefferson Parish.
The crash killed 34-year-old Daniel Hurstell of New Orleans.
The initial investigation revealed that a Trooper had stopped Hurstell for speeding on Interstate 10.
During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper suspected Hurstell was impaired. After being notified he was being placed under arrest, Hurstell fled on foot across the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in an attempt to avoid arrest. Shortly after Hurstell was struck by a Mazda 6. He died on scene.
The driver of the Mazda 6 was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment on Hurstell’s part is a suspected factor in the crash.
As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.
