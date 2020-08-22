Nicondra: Sunday Is Hurricane Prep Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Everyone in Southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast needs to finish any preparations by the end of the day. We will likely see some rain bands from Marco before Sunday is out, but the real nasty weather should hold off until early Monday morning.
Marco made it’s way quickly past the Yucatan as a healthy tropical storm and will likely be a hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Storm surge from three to six feet is possible in some areas and will get more defined as the storm gets closer.
The interactive National Hurricane Center Potential Storm Surge Inundation Map for Marco can be found here.
Unfortunately, there will not be time to reset before Laura could possibly affect the same region so we need to be prepared for poor conditions through at least Thursday. Also as the surge from Marco will not have drained the effects from Laura could be worse.
As the second storm is still a ways out from that forecast window, it’s impossible to say what that cumulative effect could be just that there is likely to be an effect should Laura continue on its current track.
