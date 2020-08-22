PARISH BY PARISH: What to know as storm threats increase for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Marco is moving between the Yucatan and Cuba. That lack of land interaction will allow it to strengthen more. It looks to become a hurricane later today. So why does it weaken as it bends west? Shear over the NW Gulf.
Will we see impacts? Heavy rain at times likely beginning late Sunday through Monday. Some strong winds possible with bands especially near the coast.
Laura is actually looking pretty disorganized and will move across Hispaniola tomorrow and Cuba on Monday, then into the Gulf. There is a chance that Laura becomes stronger than a category 1 storm.
In Terrebonne Parish, Pointe aux chenes, and Lower Dularge gates will likely close early Sunday tomorrow; Cocodrie, Falgout Canal, and Bayou Grand Caillou gates will likely close mid afternoon. The HNC Bubba Dove floodgate is tentatively scheduled for closure around 5 p.m.
In St. Bernard Parish, President Guy McInnis is also requesting that citizens with assets outside of the levee protection system make every effort to preserve those assets by moving them inside the levee protection system now. There is currently no evacuation mandated yet. Parish personnel are cleaning drains and pumping down canals. All internal parish pumps are operational.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell signed a Declaration of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.
In Lafourche Parish, Public Works teams have cleaned culverts, swept outfall canals/ditches, patched potholes, and removed lilies.
The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is receiving continual updates from the National Weather Service and is monitoring the tracks of these systems. St. Tammany Parish has implemented its storm protocols
