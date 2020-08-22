REPORT: NCAA Board of Governors approves fall sports eligibility waiver

NCAA DI Council says fall sports student-athletes should get a free year of eligibility. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | August 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA Board of Governors reportedly voted on Friday, August 21, to approve granting collegiate student-athletes a waiver to receive a free year of eligibility.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported sources have told him the NCAA Division I Council decided Wednesday, August 19, that student-athletes that compete in fall sports will not lose a season of eligibility, no matter how many games they play in during the season.

The board has now approved the recommendation and others.

