Tropical Update: Marco and Laura Updated Tracks at 10:00 pm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
With two storms approaching the Gulf in quick succession, everyone along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast needs to pay close attention.
All hurricane preparations must be completed on Sunday as the weather could start to go downhill Sunday evening with Marco approaching.
The track for Laura is a bit more uncertain with the influence of the mountainous islands of the Caribbean, but at this time the Central Gulf Coast is in line to see impacts from this storm as well.
There will not be enough downtime between these systems so all preparations for both storms need to be done Sunday. Tune into Fox 8 right now for the updated tracks
