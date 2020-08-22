WATCH LIVE 10 a.m: Jefferson Parish news conference updating preparations for Marco, Laura

Residents are encouraged to prepare by clearing leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. It is also encouraged that all residents place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days in anticipation of heavy rain over the weekend. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.