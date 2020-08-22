TROPICAL UPDATE: Marco and Laura head for the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Laura now near Puerto Rico and Tropical Storm Marco nearing the Yucatan both have tracks that will take them into the Gulf over the coming days.
Marco will likely enter the southern Gulf at some point today as it swipes passed the Yucatan. The storm continues to struggle with organization although some strengthening into a stronger tropical storm is expected as it makes a trip across the Gulf. The current forecast calls for Marco to peak in intensity around a 65 mph tropical storm just south of Louisiana before being nudged more west towards Texas.
Now what happens with Marco in intensity and ultimate track has major implications on Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is currently near Puerto Rico and has a path over some major mountains of the Greater Antilles before any type of strengthening will occur. Depending on how the storm exits these landmasses will determine just how strong Laura may get in the Gulf. All indications are the Gulf will be very favorable for development by early next week so a strengthening hurricane Laura is certainly a possibility.
Where does Laura go? Well, all of those question marks with Marco and the intensity of the storm coming out of the mountains relates to the final track. A ridge of high pressure north of the storm will continue it on a west-northwest track for several days. Most of the model guidance is now centered from Louisiana west into Texas. It’s still too early to tell where that final landfall may occur.
Of course the forecast for next week is highly uncertain depending on the final tracks for these storms and those impacts on our area. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for all of the latest developments on air, online and through the FOX 8 Weather App.
