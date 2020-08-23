Boil water advisory issued for Lower 9th Ward, parts of Upper 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for the Lower 9th Ward and a small area of the Upper 9th Ward as of 6 pm. on Sunday.
The Sewage & Water Board of New Orleans is in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health to test water quality samples. Results could take up to 24 hours.
They recommend washing your hands with boiled or bottled water, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sewage and Water Board advises all healthy adults to take the following precautions:
Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.
Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.
The Sewage and Water Board will notify residents and businesses when the advisory has been lifted.
Updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.