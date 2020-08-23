GARBAGE: Areas with no pickup due to Marco, Laura

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a look at the areas with no garbage collection due to Marco and Laura:
Orleans: Monday trash collection canceled except in French Quarter & Downtown Development District (serviced by Empire). Secure trash & recycling bins tonight.
Jefferson: All curbside garbage and recycling services are cancelled this Monday, August 24, 2020. Any bulk waste material, such as furniture, tree limbs, grass clippings, scrap appliances, waste tires and construction debris should not be placed curbside for bulk waste collection.
St. Tammany: Coastal Environmental is suspending recycling this week. Garbage pickup is expected however, the schedule may change.
St. Charles: Pelican Waste will suspend curbside pick for all St. Charles Parish residents Monday, August 24, 2020.
St. John: No garbage pickup on Monday, August 24, 2020. Please secure garbage cans and outdoor items.
St. James: Residential customers will be serviced on their next collection day, Thursday, Aug. 27, weather and road conditions permitting.
St. Bernard: Cancelled garbage pick-up for Monday, August 24th and Tuesday, August 25th. Residents should bring their carts inside or secure them in an area where they cannot become projectiles.
COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS - WASTE MANAGEMENT:
Commercial customers in the parishes listed below will be serviced a day later than regular weekly schedules, this week only, weather and road conditions permitting.
- Orleans Parish
- Jefferson Parish
- St. Charles Parish
- St. Bernard Parish
- Plaquemines Parish
- LaFourche Parish
- Terrebone Parish
- Assumption Parish
