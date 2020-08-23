Hurricane warnings issued for Louisiana Coast

The reasoning for Marco weakening and dissipating just as it makes landfall is because Laura will then be entering the Gulf. As Laura moves into the Gulf it will grow in intensity as the Gulf will be primed for strengthening. The latest forecast calls for Laura to become a Category 2 hurricane with a landfall along the southwest or south-central Louisiana coast on Wednesday. This would put us on the right side of a strengthening hurricane meaning impacts from this storm continue to look likely. Once we get through Marco, then we can focus on Laura’s possible impacts here locally.