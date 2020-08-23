Hurricane warnings issued for Louisiana Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane warnings are now up for the coastal sections of Louisiana as Marco continues to move across the Gulf with a landfall expected on Monday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi. For inland locations including metro New Orleans, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. Also Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for coastal locations outside of the levee protection system for water rises between 3-6′.
Marco remains a tropical storm but is forecast to become a hurricane later today as the storm inches closer to the Louisiana coastline. A landfall is anticipated during the day Monday along the Louisiana coastline just as the storm starts a weakening and dissipation phase. Impacts for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi will begin this afternoon as rain bands start to move inland by late tonight and through most of Monday will bring the worst of the weather associated with Marco.
The reasoning for Marco weakening and dissipating just as it makes landfall is because Laura will then be entering the Gulf. As Laura moves into the Gulf it will grow in intensity as the Gulf will be primed for strengthening. The latest forecast calls for Laura to become a Category 2 hurricane with a landfall along the southwest or south-central Louisiana coast on Wednesday. This would put us on the right side of a strengthening hurricane meaning impacts from this storm continue to look likely. Once we get through Marco, then we can focus on Laura’s possible impacts here locally.
