JPSO investigating homicide in Terrytown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Terrytown early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Helen Drive around 12:30 a.m.. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to JPSO.
There is no suspect or further information immediately available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
